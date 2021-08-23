Man arrested on suspicion of raping teen hitchhiker in San Jose

SAN JOSE — A man has been arrested on allegations that earlier this year he picked up a teenage hitchhiker, gave her alcohol, and then raped her on a lightly traveled road in the city's east foothills, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Eddison Garcia-Guzman, 44, was booked Friday on suspicion of multiple sexual assault crimes, and is being held on $500,000 bail in the Elmwood men's jail in Milpitas, jail records and the sheriff's office confirmed.

Garcia-Guzman was arrested at his workplace at Stanford University, where he has worked as a cook and a janitor, said Deputy Russell Davis, a sheriff's spokesperson.

Authorities say that investigators were called at about 5:30 p.m. May 30 after getting a report of a sexual assault in the area of Quimby Road and Bishop Price Way, in unincorporated San Jose about a quarter-mile northeast of Murillo Avenue.

The reported victim, a 16-year-old girl, told detectives that she was thumbing for a ride when she was picked up by Garcia-Guzman at Quimby Road and Ruby Avenue — near Evergreen Valley High School — after which they went to a nearby liquor store to buy alcohol.

He then reportedly drove to the site at Quimby and Bishop Place, near an area church.

"Garcia-Guzman physically and sexually assaulted the juvenile victim on the side of Quimby Road," reads a sheriff's news release. "After the assault, Garcia-Guzman left the juvenile victim stranded on the side of the roadway."

Davis said the detective assigned to the case initially had few leads to follow, and that one of the breakthroughs came after canvassing local liquor stores and reviewing security footage until Garcia-Guzman was identified as a potential suspect.

Additional investigation affirmed the detective's suspicion of him, Davis said, adding that in a subsequent interrogation, Garcia-Guzman reportedly admitted to meeting the girl around the time of the assault.

There is no known connection between Garcia-Guzman and the girl prior to their encounter in late May, Davis said.

Anyone with more information about the investigation can contact the sheriff's office at 408-808-4500 or leave an anonymous tip at 408-808-4431.