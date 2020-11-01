Man arrested on suspicion of Rohnert Park shooting that leaves 2 injured

A 19-year-old man is in police custody following a shooting that left two people wounded in Rohnert Park early Saturday morning.

Christopher Calamateos of Rohnert Park is expected to be booked into the Sonoma County Jail Saturday on a charge of attempted murder, after being arrested by Rohnert Park police less than 2 miles from where the shooting took place, said Lt. Kelly Koffler.

The two male victims wounded in the shooting were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Koffler said.

“The last we know, they were going into surgery,” he said. “But they’re not considered to be in grave danger.”

Police responded to multiple calls of a shooting at 1:10 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Santa Alicia Drive, east of Highway 101 and south of Rohnert Park Expressway, a news release from Rohnert Park police said. The suspected shooter had run from the scene shortly after the shooting.

One victim was wounded in the stomach and leg, while the other was struck in the leg, police said. Police administered first aid when they arrived.

Police said evidence indicated the gun used was a 9mm handgun. During the investigation, police said detectives learned the victims and the suspect had arranged to fight in the area.

When the victims showed up, police said, they were ambushed by the suspect, who hid himself behind a car across the street.

“Detectives are confident that this shooting was not a random act of violence,” the news release said. “It was a planned attack on the victims.”

Detectives identified Calamateos and, at 12:47 p.m. Saturday, found him walking in the area of County Club Drive and Civic Center Drive. They were able to take Calamateos into custody without incident, police said.

