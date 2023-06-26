A man arrested Sunday on suspicion of stalking, among other charges, had “terrorized” a Cloverdale family and had been sending messages to the family’s matriarch for months, police said Monday.

The Cloverdale woman called police about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after she believed someone had tried to gain access to her family property in the 4000 block of Asti Road. She discovered a phone lying near a gate that had been damaged, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said.

She told responding officers she believed the phone belonged to Margarito “Tito” Segobiano, a 52-year-old man who had been sending text messages to the woman talking about spirituality and discussing issues in his life since January.

Segobiano was not home when officers went to his residence on Butler Court, Ferguson said.

Some time after officers left the woman’s home, she walked into an office on her property and found Segobiano sitting in her office chair, she later told police.

She called out to her husband, who then fought the man, and dialed 911 about 3 p.m.

The two subdued Segobiano before police arrived. He suffered major injuries to his face and was taken to a hospital where he was admitted into intensive care.

The husband was not arrested, Ferguson said, because police believed he exercised his right to protect his family while on his property.

Investigators found a backpack they believe belonged to Segobiano in the woman’s office. It contained a 7-inch locked blade knife in a sheath, a glass pipe and remnants of suspected meth.

Segobiano was discharged from the hospital Saturday, and was arrested about 10:50 a.m. Sunday at his residence.

Segobiano was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of stalking, burglary, trespassing, having an illegal dagger, vandalism and possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

