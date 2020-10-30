Man arrested on suspicion of starting fire under Rio Nido bridge

A homeless man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of starting a brush fire at an encampment under a bridge in Rio Nido, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

A driver at River Road near Canyon 2 Road alerted authorities of the blaze Thursday morning and gave a description that matched Todd Bowman, 28, who was found nearby and covered in soot, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies interviewed Bowman and determined he started the fire, the sheriff’s office said. He was charged with felony arson and putting pollutants near a waterway.

The sheriff’s office had cleared several people from the encampment earlier this week since it was located near the high water mark of the river and could pollute the waterway, which is a misdemeanor. Bowman was among the group that was evicted, the sheriff’s office said.

He remains at Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $10,000, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. A warrant had been issued for Bowman earlier this month for failing to appear for a pending drug possession case, according to court records.

Cal Fire, the Sonoma County Fire Protection District and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded to the incident.

