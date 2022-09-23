Man arrested on suspicion of starting Steamer Landing Park fire in Petaluma

A man was arrested Wednesday suspected of starting a 2-acre fire at Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park, according to police.

The man, Gary Dobshinsky, a 50-year-old transient, was seen leaving the area where the fire started, according to the Petaluma Police Department in a news release.

The fire was reported was reported about 2:20 p.m. and put out by Petaluma firefighters within 25 minutes. The blaze did not damage any buildings or cause any injuries, police said.

A witness positively identified Dobshinsky, who was arrested on suspicion of recklessly causing the fire.

Police urged anyone who observes suspicious behavior in the park to call the department at 707-778-4326.

