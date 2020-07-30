Man arrested with several weapons after shooting BB gun at neighbor’s house, Santa Rosa police say

Santa Rosa police arrested a convicted felon Wednesday night on multiple weapons charges after a neighbor reported he was firing a BB gun at their house.

Larry Davis, 56, of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, being a felon in possession of three guns and ammunition, child endangerment, unlawfully possessing a loaded and concealed gun, possessing an unregistered gun and negligent discharge of a BB gun.

He had been released on $50,000 bail by of Thursday morning, according to Sonoma County Jail records.

Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said officers were called to the 2800 block of Apace Street in west Santa Rosa around 6:45 p.m. after a resident said someone was shooting a BB gun through a window.

“It almost hit a juvenile,” Mahurin said. “During our investigation, we were made aware that the man is a convicted felon and he was in possession of several firearms.”

Officers found several prohibited weapons: two rifles, a handgun, a crossbow and a BB gun.

The man apparently was shooting from his back yard. Two BBs went through the child’s bedroom window.

“It just looked like he was shooting at the house, we couldn't identify whether he was trying to shoot at a specific person,” Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.