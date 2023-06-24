Man bound, beaten, stabbed in El Verano home, officials say

The victim was discovered after dialing 911, officials said.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2023, 9:09AM

Investigators discovered a man bound, beaten and stabbed inside an El Verano home following a home invasion Wednesday morning.

The was discovered in the 18000 block of Park Tree Lane after he dialed 911 just after 2 a.m., according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies heard cries for help coming from inside and the victim told dispatchers to give them permission to break down the door.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital for multiple stab wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The home had been ransacked and and investigators concluded cash and two handguns were stolen.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson verified Friday the victim is expected to survive but no description of suspects was available.

The investigation is in its early stages and there were no specifics on a motive, how the home was entered or exactly when the invasion occurred.

Investigators want anyone with information to dial 707-565-2185

