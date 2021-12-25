Man brought back from the dead at Santa Rosa hospital returns to give thanks 50 years later

Gerry Burney was pronounced dead on the side of Santa Rosa Avenue after a drunk driver crushed him between two cars on Christmas Eve, 1971.

He is now 75 years old, owing his life to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital medical staff who resuscitated him.

On Friday, the 50-year anniversary of that tragic night, Burney returned to the emergency department on Montgomery Drive to express his gratitude.

"I wanted to thank them for all they do, especially during the holidays,“ Burney said. ”Fortunately for me, there were people working on Christmas Eve.“

Alongside his wife, Monica, Burney drove down from his home in Ukiah and brought cupcakes to about 15 doctors, nurses and technicians gathered at the entrance of the hospital.

"It was very moving,“ said hospital chaplain Lisa Nollette. ”I was very touched to think 50 years ago, what the hospital does now we were doing then — saving lives.“

Burney recounted his story to the emergency room staff.

The then 25-year-old had been helping a friend jumpstart his car on Santa Rosa Avenue the night before Christmas when an intoxicated driver drifted across the road and collided with the cars, crushing him.

California Highway Patrol pronounced him dead on the side of the road, as did the first doctors who attended to him at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Protocol at the time required another physician to confirm his condition, according to hospital spokesman Christian Hill. Medical reports showed that a doctor asked to put some fluids in him and “see if we can find a pulse.” The effort was successful.

Burney had been mortally injured, his legs and arms shattered and an exhaust pipe through his knee. Difficulty rotating one of his wrists is the only lasting impact of the crash.

Now an ordained minister, Burney volunteers as a chaplain for the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, where he writes and delivers weekly messages to people detained there. He also sends letters to prisons across the country.

“My postage bill is about $500 a month,” he joked.

Beth Pisani, an emergency department nurse who has worked at Santa Rosa Memorial since 1995, said that Burney’s service work was the most important part of the story.

“It was so beautiful that he came back,“ Pisani said. ”He came out of a trauma … and is giving back.“

Although the team that brought him back from the dead no longer works at the hospital, Burney wanted to make the hour drive down to thank those who are around still saving lives like his.

“Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, everyone thinks that people have gone home, but there are people that haven’t gone home that are working in the hospital,” Burney said.

“Everyone needs a spirit of hope,” his wife said.

The meeting was especially moving at a time emergency medical staff and other first responders are carrying the weight of devastating wildfires and a pandemic that has claimed more than 800,000 lives nationwide.

“The last two years have been extraordinary for us with the lingering sadness of COVID, and to have this moment of joy today with Gerry and Monica is very special,” said Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s Chief Mission Officer Katy Hillenmeyer. “The staff in our emergency room have been at the front lines of the pandemic, so for them in particular to receive their visit of gratitude means so much.”

