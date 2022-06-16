Subscribe

Man charged in shooting of Southern California CHP officer

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 16, 2022, 1:25PM
Updated 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — A man suspected of shooting and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Los Angeles was charged Thursday with attempted murder of a peace officer, prosecutors said.

The case against Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, includes an allegation of use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, an enhancement that could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison, Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said in a statement.

Khosroabadi was scheduled for arraignment later Thursday at the county's Van Nuys courthouse. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times Monday night after stopping a car in the Studio City area of LA. The CHP said the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition but was expected to survive.

The shooter fled the scene, triggering a manhunt. Khosroabadi was identified as a suspect and on Tuesday morning a Los Angeles police bloodhound followed a scent from his apparent apartment to a homeless camp where he was found in a tent.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette