Man charged with felony after evading police in Santa Rosa car chase

A San Leandro man was charged Monday with evading a police officer while driving recklessly, a felony, following a 20-mile weekend car chase through residential areas of southwest Santa Rosa.

Ivin Prince, 33, also received two enhancements for prior felonies and violation of his probation, according to court records. When Prince was arrested Saturday he was under post-release community supervision in Alameda County, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle said.

Prince has five prior convictions in Alameda County, including battery on a police officer, assault and first-degree burglary, according to court records. He was also convicted in 2020 for driving recklessly while evading police in San Joaquin County.

A Santa Rosa police officer attempted to pull over a speeding silver Ford sedan at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Guerneville Road and Lance Drive.

The driver continued south and led police through southwest Santa Rosa, including along Dutton and Hearn avenues. Prince reached speeds up to 70 mph then merged onto Highway 101, reaching about 115 mph through Rohnert Park and Cotati, police said.

When the driver reached northern Petaluma a spike strip set up by California Highway Patrol punctured the sedan’s two front tires, causing the driver to pull off the highway and into a Chevron gas station at the Petaluma Boulevard North exit.

Prince was arrested and booked at about 11:50 p.m. into Sonoma County jail. As of Tuesday afternoon, his bail was set at $45,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.