Man charged with murder in Oakland freeway shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 25, 2022, 8:53PM

OAKLAND — A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a motorist on an Oakland, California, area freeway last year, authorities said Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said Larry Coney, 27, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in the Oct. 27 incident on Interstate 580. Coney had already been in jail on an unrelated incident when he was booked.

It was not immediately clear whether Coney had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The victim in the shooting was previously identified by his father as Ramon “Monnie” Price Jr. of Oakland, who rapped under the stage name Lil Monnie23.

The Mercury News, citing court documents, reports that Coney had planned to kill Price for weeks based an ongoing feud over “notoriety.”

