Man convicted of sexually assaulting homeless women

SACRAMENTO — A man who sexually assaulted three women at Northern California homeless encampments was convicted Monday of rape and other charges.

Layman McFadden, 40, was homeless when he attacked the women in encampments along the American River Parkway in Sacramento from September 2019 through July 2021, the county district attorney's office said in a statement.

He choked, threatened and sexually assaulted the women, the DA's office said.

He was arrested last year.

A jury convicted him of a dozen charges including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and making criminal threats.

Jurors also found that the crimes involved “great violence, cruelty, viciousness or callousness,” the DA's office said.

McFadden could face up to 78 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 31, prosecutors said.