Man dead, another arrested after Santa Rosa overdose

A Santa Rosa man died in his home Saturday morning of a fentanyl overdose, police said, and a second man was arrested on suspicion of selling him the drug.

Robert Carroll, 55, of Santa Rosa, who was found hiding in an attic at a home on Naomi Place, was booked at the Sonoma County Jail and released due to COVID-19 protocols and underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk, Sgt. Brandon Matthies said.

Police, along with American Medical Response and the Santa Rosa Fire Department, responded to a call of an overdose at the house off West Steele Lane just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, Matthies said, it was apparent that the man had not been breathing for “a substantial amount of time.” Paramedics used naloxone to try to revive the man, but he never recovered.

His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officers continued to search the house and interview others who were living there, Matthies said. While searching the attic, they found Carroll, along with a digital scale, packaging and almost 3 ounces of fentanyl.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of felony possession of fentanyl for the purposes of sales.

Detectives are still investigating to determine whether evidence exists to bring any charges related to the man’s death.

“In this case, because he was a willing adult ... it gets trickier,” Matthies said. “Right now, we’re just treating it as a narcotic sales piece. We’re doing further investigation to see if we need to bring any further charges.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.