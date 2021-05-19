Man dies, 2 children rescued while struggling in Santa Cruz surf

The Santa Cruz Fire Department rescued three swimmers on Sunday evening from the ocean waters fronting the mouth of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, according to a statement from the department. One of them, an adult male, died.

The man and two children, ages 6 and 12, were swimming at the river mouth when they were swept about 200 yards off shore from Santa Cruz Main Beach, the department said.

Emergency services received a call about the incident just after 6 p.m. and the fire department, the Santa Cruz Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded, according to an incident report.

Within minutes of the call, Harbor Patrol arrived on the scene and determined that the male adult swimmer was unconscious, the report said. The children were transported to a hospital, and police said they are in good health.

A fire department paramedic was injured during the swim rescue and was admitted overnight for an extended observation period. The individual was later discharged, the department said.

With summer approaching and Santa Cruz' cool waters luring swimmers on hot days, the department is reminding people of the dangers the ocean can present.

"Please proceed with caution and contact a lifeguard if you have questions regarding ocean conditions," the department said.