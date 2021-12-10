Man dies after being pulled from chilly waters near San Francisco's Lands End

A man died after being rescued from the cold waters near San Francisco's Lands End on Thursday, fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said a bystander swam to rescue a man struggling in the water near Eagle's Point just before 3 p.m. and yelled for help. Bystanders called 911 and the fire department and marine units responded with rescue boats and located the victim.

Paramedic rescue swimmers transported the victim from the rocky shoreline to a paramedic rescue boat, and emergency care was provided, the department said

"Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased," the fire department said. "It is unknown how or why this person was in the water."

The fire department didn't comment specifically on the cause of death but the ocean off San Francisco can be deadly especially in winter when temperatures drop into the 50s.

While winter is still upon us, the buoy off San Francisco recorded water temperatures of 54 degrees in recent days.

UPDATE: The victim is in critical condition and being transported by our paramedic rescue boats to a ground medic unit. It is unknown why or how the person was in the water. This incident is resolved. https://t.co/T5nWFhDFqT — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 9, 2021

"Water temperatures are in the mid-50s right now — that can accelerate hypothermia along with the cooler air temperatures also," a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard said.