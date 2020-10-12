Subscribe

Man dies after car plunges down embankment on River Road

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 12, 2020, 3:23PM
CHP officers on Monday sought witnesses to a fatal crash Sunday on River Road that flung the driver from his car after the vehicle plunged down an embankment.

The crash was reported to authorities at about 4:24 p.m. Sunday on River Road west of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, the Santa Rosa-area CHP unit said in a statement.

The caller was a property owner who was checking on a damaged mailbox when they discovered a man’s body lying near a crashed Hyundai down an embankment on the north side of the roadway. The driver was not identified.

Officers determined the man was driving the Hyundai east on River Road several hours prior and for unknown reasons crossed over to the north side of the road, hit the mailbox and went down the embankment.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car after the vehicle hit a tree, the CHP said. The car came to a stop after it hit a separate tree.

The crash was still under investigation as of Monday, the CHP said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it can call the Santa Rosa CHP at (707)588-1400.

