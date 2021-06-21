Man dies after Father's Day drowning at Fresno's Island Waterpark, police say

A man is dead after drowning at Island Waterpark on Father's Day Sunday, Fresno police said.

Authorities received a call at 12:54 p.m. of a possible drowning at the park. Officers arrived as other first responders were performing CPR.

The victim, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It was uncertain which area of the park the incident happened, according to the Police Department, but the man was seen apparently not moving in the water by a guest who then alerted lifeguards.

The lifeguards pulled him from the water and began CPR, police said, until emergency services arrived.

The park remained opened Sunday. Staff declined comment, referring questions to the general manager. The GM had not returned a call from The Bee as of mid-afternoon.

Police said they had no other information at this time.

The popular water park reopened May 23 after being shut down all last year. It announced its 2020 season cancellation in late June that year while citing safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.