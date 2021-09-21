Hit-and-run suspect dies after fiery Lake County crash

A suspected hit-and-run driver who was speeding along Highway 20 in Lake County on Monday afternoon died after a fiery crash into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man, who has not been identified, was headed west when he drove off the edge of Highway 20 east of Bachelor Valley Road just before 2:30 p.m., the CHP said in a news release.

The man was thrown from the 1998 Mercedes-Benz he was driving as it hit an oak tree and flipped over, the CHP said.

The car then hit a second oak tree and caught on fire. The flames spread to nearby vegetation, starting a small wildfire that was snuffed out by firefighters.

The man was transported from the scene and later died from his injuries, the CHP said.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Highway 20 for about two hours following the crash.

Witnesses said the man was driving fast and recklessly leading up to the crash, the CHP said.

He was suspected in a hit-and-run collision that occurred on Highway 20 west of the intersection with Highway 29 just before the fatal crash, the CHP said.

The man’s identity is being withheld until relatives are notified of his death.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.