Father dies while kayaking with son in Mendocino County

A Fort Bragg man died Sunday after a tandem kayak carrying him and his son capsized in a cove south of Russian Gulch State Park in Mendocino County, officials said.

The two were in the 53-degree water for about 40 minutes before a state parks lifeguard and a bystander helped them onto a rock outcropping, Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department officials said.

The lifeguard and other medical personnel performed CPR on the father, later identified as 70-year-old Gordon Bruce Spence, but were unable to revive him.

Spence and his son took off in the kayak around 9:30 a.m. Sunday from Russian Gulch State Park Beach, about 1 1/2 miles north of Mendocino.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.80542245449219&lat=39.329073419737824&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Spence and his son, who was visiting from Ukiah, navigated about two coves south by about 1 p.m., when a wave knocked over the kayak, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

The men were pushed apart. It took the son about 15 minutes to reach Spence, due to strong south winds and waves.

The son eventually pulled his father to the shoreline and caught the attention of passersby, who called California State Parks about 1:30 p.m.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.80649533809814&lat=39.324957016667256&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lifeguard Ean Miller was dispatched to the area. He said he called down to the father and son, who were stuck in waist-deep water near a rock outcropping, and eventually worked his way down a “pretty precarious little trail” on a 100-foot cliff.

The son was wearing a dry suit, designed to keep heat in and water out, and the father had a spring suit, which is not suitable for northern California waters, Miller said. Neither wore life jackets.

The son pulled himself out but could barely move.

Spence, who had a pre-existing health condition, was taken to the Mendocino County Coroner’s Division.

The son was given medical treatment at the site and released.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.