Man dies after vehicle drifts into passing semitrailer, tree in Lake County

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 28, 2023, 1:56PM
A Kelseyville man died last week after the pickup truck he was driving south of Clear Lake drifted into another lane and hit a semitrailer and then a tree, authorities said.

Andrew Parras, 52, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet pickup north on State Route 29 at about noon Friday when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2016 Kenworth truck north of Diener Drive, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The Chevrolet continued off the road and crashed into a tree.

The semi-truck’s driver was not injured.

