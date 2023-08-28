Man dies after vehicle drifts into passing semitrailer, tree in Lake County
A Kelseyville man died last week after the pickup truck he was driving south of Clear Lake drifted into another lane and hit a semitrailer and then a tree, authorities said.
Andrew Parras, 52, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet pickup north on State Route 29 at about noon Friday when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2016 Kenworth truck north of Diener Drive, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The Chevrolet continued off the road and crashed into a tree.
The semi-truck’s driver was not injured.
