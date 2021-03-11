Man dies hours after he’s found with injuries to head, stomach

A man died in Lake County Wednesday afternoon hours after he was found with a stab wound to his stomach and injuries to his head, prompting authorities to launch a homicide investigation.

The injured man was reported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 p.m. near Clarks Island and Highway 20 in the community of Clearlake Oaks, about 10 miles northwest of Clearlake, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who was described as a middle-aged white man but not named, was unconscious when deputies and paramedics arrived. There were no witnesses or bystanders in the immediate area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Adventist Health Clear Lake hospital to be treated for the wounds to his head and stomach, though he was pronounced dead at about 4:42 p.m., authorities said.

The man’s death is being treated as a homicide and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information or relevant surveillance footage related to the case to contact the department at 707-263-2690 or by emailing Detective Richard Kreutze at richard.kreutzer@lakecountyca.gov.

A call and email requesting additional information about the nature of the man’s death and the suspect or suspects involved was not returned by a Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman by Wednesday night.

The man’s name will be released to the public after his family has been notified of his death.

