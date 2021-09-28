Man dies in fiery crash after driving off cliff on Mendocino County coast

A 39-year-old Ukiah man died Monday after he lost control of his pickup on a Highway 1 curve and drove off a cliff in Mendocino County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 1 south of Frog Pond Road, between Albion and the town of Mendocino.

Investigators believe the man was heading north in his 1982 Dodge pickup and was “unable to safely negotiate a sharp turn” because he was driving fast, according to a press release.

The man drove across both lanes of the highway and off the side of the road. The pickup rolled multiple times as it slid about 200 feet down a cliff, the CHP said.

The pickup landed on its roof and was engulfed in flames, the CHP said.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash, the CHP said. His name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

The CHP said investigators had not determined whether the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.