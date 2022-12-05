Subscribe

Man dies in Highway 20 crash

The 81-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday crash.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 5, 2022


A Willits man died in a solo-vehicle crash Friday in Mendocino County, authorities said.

The man, 81, was driving a 2007 Cadillac east on Highway 20 about 7:45 p.m when he drove off the roadway and down a steep embankment about 12 miles east of Fort Bragg. The vehicle flipped onto its roof and hit multiple trees before stopping, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though drugs and alcohol do not seem to have been a factor, according to CHP.

Authorities are waiting to notify next of kin before identifying the driver.

