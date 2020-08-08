Man dies in Petaluma crash with truck

A man died Friday afternoon after he drove his car into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, authorities said.

The fatal crash was reported to the Petaluma Police Department at 4:09 p.m. on North McDowell Boulevard just north of Scott Street, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said.

Police suspect a man driving a gray Nissan sedan was going north on the boulevard when he attempted to make a left turn into a business. Instead, he collided with the driver of a blue Chevy Silverado pickup going the opposite direction, Lyons said.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital with minor injuries, though the driver of the Nissan, which received major damage, was rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with severe injuries, Lyons said. He died at the medical facility later that day.

Neither driver could be immediately identified Friday night, Lyons said. Witnesses are asked to call the agency at 707-778-4372.

