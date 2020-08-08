Subscribe

Man dies in Petaluma crash with truck

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 7, 2020, 9:40PM
Updated 4 hours ago

A man died Friday afternoon after he drove his car into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, authorities said.

The fatal crash was reported to the Petaluma Police Department at 4:09 p.m. on North McDowell Boulevard just north of Scott Street, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said.

Police suspect a man driving a gray Nissan sedan was going north on the boulevard when he attempted to make a left turn into a business. Instead, he collided with the driver of a blue Chevy Silverado pickup going the opposite direction, Lyons said.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital with minor injuries, though the driver of the Nissan, which received major damage, was rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with severe injuries, Lyons said. He died at the medical facility later that day.

Neither driver could be immediately identified Friday night, Lyons said. Witnesses are asked to call the agency at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine