Man dies in Santa Rosa police custody, sheriff investigating

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died early Thursday in the custody of Santa Rosa police following an altercation with officers in which one of them used a stun gun on him, authorities said.

The altercation began when officers responded Thursday to multiple reports of gunfire on Peach Court, Santa Rosa police said in a news release. The 0.2-mile residential street runs perpendicular to Highway 101 in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

Sheriff’s office investigating death in SRPD custody in SW Santa Rosa. Man was tased and handcuffed by police, pronounced dead at the hospital, per SRPD. pic.twitter.com/SeXnMSzDvH — Andrew Graham (@AndrewGraham88) November 18, 2021

The first 911 caller reported hearing gunshots at about 1:19 a.m., police said. Others described a man who they said was shooting.

Police found a man walking on the west end of Peach who fit the description of the gunman given by witnesses. He was shirtless and holding a rock, police said.

The man would not comply with directions from police, according to the release.

An officer used a stun gun on the man and he fell to the ground, police said.

The man then “continued to resist,” but an officer put handcuffs around his wrists and placed him on his side, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said the man had “a medical emergency” shortly after he was handcuffed.

Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, declined to describe the emergency.

“That would be speculation,” he said, noting that investigators will perform an autopsy.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said its officers “began life-saving medical measures and had emergency medical personnel respond.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Police found a rifle and drugs in the area where the man was detained.

Valencia said he didn’t know the type of drugs that were found, noting that authorities were “still in the process of documenting" evidence from the scene.

Nobody else was injured, police said.

Authorities declined to release the man’s name, saying they were in the process of notifying relatives of his death.

Valencia said it is common for a separate law enforcement agency to investigate an in-custody death.

“There’s a countywide protocol that if it’s an in-custody death, one of the other agencies resumes the responsibility of investigating for transparency purposes,“ Valencia said.

Investigators on Thursday blocked off about half of a block at the west end of Peach, which ends in a cul-de-sac, as they interviewed residents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

