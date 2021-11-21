Subscribe

Man dies when four Jet Skis collide under Southern Californa bridge

DON SWEENEY
SACRAMENTO BEE
November 21, 2021, 1:36PM
One man died when four Jet Skis collided in the Pacific Ocean beneath the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, police reported.

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department received word of the fatal crash at 12:26 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, a news release said.

A nearby U.S. Coast Guard vessel provided assistance when a man in his 20s was found to be not breathing, police said. They pulled the man from the water and began CPR.

But the man later was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby dock for medical care, police said.

Others involved in the collision were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the release said. An investigation into the crash continues.

