Man dies while in custody of Lake County Sheriff’s Office

A 41-year-old man died this weekend while in the custody of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, Jason Ray, died Saturday while being treated for a medical condition at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Placer County, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The release did not mention Ray’s place of residence.

Ray had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. His case was pending prosecution.

The investigation into this death is ongoing. Additional details will be released at a later date, according to the release.

