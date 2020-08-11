Subscribe

Man drowns while boating at South Lake Tahoe

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 11, 2020, 11:58AM
STATELINE, Nev. — Authorities are investigating a drowning at Lake Tahoe.

A South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Team responded to a report of two men who became separated from their boat about 1.5 miles (2.41kilometers) offshore at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

First responders found one victim with minor injuries almost immediately but were unable to local the second man for about 45 minutes. They attempted life-saving measures on him for about an hour before he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified. No other details have been released.

South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue Chief Clive Savacool says the tragic accident should serve as a reminder to all boaters to always wear a life jacket.

