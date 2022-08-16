Subscribe

Man faces kidnapping, domestic violence allegations after Napa disturbance, police say

NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
August 16, 2022, 12:23PM
A domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a Napa home resulted in a Vallejo man's arrest on suspicion of kidnapping and other felonies, police reported.

Officers were called shortly before 12:53 a.m. to a disturbance involving a couple in the 1500 block of Main Street, according to Officer Andrew Oros of Napa Police. After a man and woman living in an in-law unit on the property had returned home from a birthday party, the woman was on her cellphone when the man, believing she was talking to another man, grabbed the phone from her hand and broke it, Oros said.

When the woman went to the main house to get help from the man's parents, he pushed her down the steps, grabbed her, forced her back into the in-law unit and threatened her, according to Oros, who said the woman suffered an arm injury. The woman then locked herself in a bathroom, but the man kicked down the door and ordered her out, Oros said.

About 30 minutes later, the woman went outside and flagged down a passing driver for help, according to Oros.

Police at the scene arrested Max Anthony McDonald, 27, and booked him into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony kidnapping, robbery, false imprisonment, making a criminal threat, and domestic violence, as well as for a probation violation.

