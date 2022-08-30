Man falls 100 feet and survives when cliff crumbles at Moss Beach

A man survived after falling an estimated 100 feet down a steep California coastal cliff when the ground beneath him crumbled on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the incident in Moss Beach, a coastal hamlet 20 miles south of San Francisco, just after 8:30 a.m., Cal Fire's unit in San Mateo County wrote on Twitter. A woman heard the man yelling for help from the beach below and called 911.

Firefighters arrived on scene and within 22 minutes they had pulled the man up to safety with ropes.

Cal Fire shared video footage showing the rescue.

"Avoid cliff edges as they are unstable," Cal Fire CZU said on Twitter.