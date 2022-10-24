Subscribe

Man fatally shot after Sacramento high school football game

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 24, 2022, 9:07AM

SACRAMENTO — A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.

Police said the shooting victim — a man in his mid-20s — was able to get to a nearby hospital but later died.

Police provided no information on a suspect or motive.

The Sacramento Bee reported that about 2,000 people attended the game and police believe those involved in the disturbance were not students, though that information is preliminary.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette