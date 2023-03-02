A man was fatally shot not far from San Francisco's iconic Ferry Building in the early hours of Monday morning, police say.

At around 12.40 a.m. Monday, SFPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the historic Pier 5 building on the Embarcadero. There, they found a 43-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. Police and medics attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police say.

Officials have not released the victim's name, and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Pier 5 is located next to the popular and picturesque Pier 7 fishing dock and Coqueta restaurant. The pier itself, at building 5, no longer juts into the bay, but the building there was once used for inland trade routes up the Sacramento River and for military purposes during World War II.

According the SFPD's crime dashboard, there have been seven homicides in San Francisco so far in 2023, compared to six at the same date last year.

Police told SFGATE on Tuesday that no arrests have been made in the the Pier 5 incident. "This is an open and active investigation," SFPD Sgt. Adam Lobsinger said over email.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411. Anonymous tips are welcome.