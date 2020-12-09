Man fatally stabbed at Santa Rosa park identified

A man who was stabbed to death at a Santa Rosa homeless encampment after an argument with another man turned violent was identified on Tuesday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Javier Aleja Rodriguez-Mendez, 61, was found unresponsive with at least one stab wound just before 11 p.m. Friday night at Olive Park, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was homeless and living in the encampment where he was stabbed, authorities said.

Adolfo Quezada Flores, 33, of Santa Rosa, was arrested Sunday morning at a home on Russell Avenue in connection with the fatal stabbing, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

He was also suspected of stabbing another homeless man at about 3 a.m. Saturday in Santa Rosa’s Northwest Community Park, police said.

The victim in that case survived and told police he recognized the assailant from the streets. Flores allegedly argued with each victim before the stabbings and is suspected of using the same knife in both attacks, police said.

Flores remained in custody at Sonoma County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of several felony charges, including murder and attempted murder, according to jail records.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.