Napa man fights off assailant with knife he was stabbed with

A Napa County man used a knife that he’d been stabbed with to subdue and detain his assailant Saturday morning, authorities said.

Now the suspected assailant, Andrew Kenneth Dixon, 33, of Long Beach, is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident took place at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a private property north of the city of Napa, in the 5200 block of the Silverado Trail, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Henry Wofford.

A homeowner, who went out to check his utility box after his house lost power, found Dixon on his property. In an ensuing confrontation, Dixon stabbed the homeowner, a 61-year-old man, in the back with a knife, Wofford said.

However, the homeowner, who was not further identified, took the knife out of his back and stabbed Dixon in turn, Wofford said, then detained him until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

“He was fighting for his life and it’s fortunate that this has a happy outcome,” Wofford said.

Dixon was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon, Wofford said.

Neither man’s injuries were considered life threatening.

After being treated at a hospital for his injuries, Dixon was booked into Napa County Jail.

