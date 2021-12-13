Subscribe

Man fires gun as Vicente Fernández fans gather for memorial in Hollywood

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 13, 2021, 11:54AM

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected of firing a gun from his apartment balcony in Hollywood as fans of the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández gathered for a vigil across the street.

Witnesses said they heard four or five shots Sunday evening and saw a person's arm holding a handgun from an upper-story apartment on Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Times.

No injuries were reported, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Police said they arrested a 35-year-old man and confiscated a gun and ammunition from his apartment.

The gunfire erupted as mourners congregated at Fernández’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fernández, an iconic singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys, died Sunday at 81.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette