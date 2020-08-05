Man fleeing Santa Rosa shopping center after fight crashes car into light pole

A Santa Rosa man suspected of assaulting a woman in the parking lot at Santa Rosa’s Costco fled and crashed into a light pole Tuesday afternoon, suffering life-threatening injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle.

An officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department approached a Subaru Forester in the parking lot around 2 p.m. and drew his gun when he saw a man hitting a woman inside the car, police said.

The officer ordered the man, who police have not yet identified, to get out of the car. The woman was able to escape while the suspect was distracted, but he then put the car in reverse and attempted to flee, police said.

The suspect drove erratically through the parking lot and exited onto Kawana Springs Road before turning north onto Santa Rosa Avenue, with the officer in pursuit, police said.

The suspect swerved briefly into oncoming traffic, side-swiped a car and lost control before crashing into a light pole near Taco Bell, Santa Rosa Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

The man suffered a major head injury and transported him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene, Gloeckner said.

All northbound lanes on Santa Rosa Avenue between Kawana Springs Road and Colgan Avenue were closed for more than four hours as emergency personnel investigated the crash site and crews cleaned up.

Santa Rosa police triggered their critical incident protocols because an officer was part of a vehicle chase and the suspect sustained life-threatening injuries, Lt. Jeneane Kucker said.

The CHP is investigating the chase and collision. Santa Rosa police are investigating the suspected domestic violence incident.

“We did it for transparency basically because our officer was involved with the pursuit and it was looking like the person was going to be deceased,” Kucker said. “We wanted CHP to do the investigation so there was no question about anything.”

The officer involved in the pursuit will be placed on administrative leave until the CHP investigation is complete. Santa Rosa police declined to release his name at this time.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.