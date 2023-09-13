Man found 6 miles off Southern California coast clinging to kayak

A multi-pronged rescue effort 6 miles off the California coast found, and saved, a man clinging to his partly submerged kayak Saturday, authorities said.

Kayaker Blair Boyle, 49, paddled out to Anacapa Island on Saturday morning and was returning to the mainland when his boat overturned, according to a Ventura County Sheriff's Office report. After repeatedly trying, and failing, to right the kayak, Boyle called 911 at about 2:20 p.m.

The sheriff's office dispatched a helicopter to the approximate GPS coordinates sent from Boyle's phone. A rescue swimmer and paramedic were among the personnel on the aircraft. A fire department boat and sheriff's boat, as well as harbor patrol, were also sent out onto the water.

The helicopter "immediately" found Boyle "floating in the water clinging to his kayak which was partially submerged, but still floating," Ventura County Search & Rescue Coordinator Sgt. Kelly Roark said in a statement.

Blair climbed aboard the rescue basket and was hoisted to safety, Roark said. His kayak was also recovered, and the Los Angeles resident was reunited with his family at Oxnard Airport. Blair told rescuers he was in the water for about an hour before being found.

The Ventura County Aviation Unit reminded kayakers to pack snacks, carry a personal locator beacon and let others know their plans when heading out onto the ocean.