A man was found dead Monday at a Lake County homeless shelter, just hours after staff saw him alive, authorities said.

Workers at the Elijah House shelter on Whalen Way in Lakeport found the man unresponsive in his bed about 6:30 a.m. during their morning rounds, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen him alive about 2 a.m.

Authorities responded and pronounced the man dead.

He will be identified after his family has been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking into the man’s death, though investigators did not find evidence of foul play.

Workers told authorities the man was “respectful and rule-abiding,” the release said.

