Man found dead on Sonoma State University campus identified

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead in a remote part of the Sonoma State University campus as Saul Morales-Ramirez of Rohnert Park.

No new information was available Monday morning about the cause and manner of Morales-Ramirez’s death, which was reported Friday after a local resident found his body along the Copeland Creek Trail near the butterfly garden on campus, according to authorities.

No foul play is suspected, however, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said again Monday.

Morales-Ramirez, 23, was not a student at Sonoma State University, according to a campus-wide message that was sent out to students, faculty and staff Friday, though he had not been identified publicly at that time.

County officials waited to release his name until next of kin was notified over the weekend.

The Sonoma State Police Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department coroner’s division are continuing to investigate the case.

Julia Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the university, said that the university has directed students and staff toward available counseling resources if needed.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.