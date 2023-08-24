Authorities identified a man who was found dead last weekend outside a barn that was on fire in Mendocino County.

Firefighters found Phillip Busbee, 68, unresponsive outside the structure about 5 p.m. Saturday as they responded to the blaze in Covelo, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Quincy Cromer.

Busbee, who lived on the property, was pronounced dead at the site.

Witnesses and residents told Sheriff’s Office investigators that numerous propane tanks, gasoline tanks and generators were stored in the barn. They also said they heard multiple explosions during the fire.

Residents told investigators Busbee was in the barn when the fire started.

Crews from the Covelo Fire Protection District and Cal Fire extinguished the flames.

The Coroner Unit is still investigating Busbee’s cause of death.

