A 71-year-old man was found dead in the driveway of his home in the Northern California community of Scott Bar this week after sheriff's deputies evacuated the area because of wildfire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim was identified as Ken Lee Oliver, whose body was discovered on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department, which helped Scott Bar and Hamburg residents evacuate the area the same day.

The cause of death has not been determined.

The Head Fire was among several wildfires that firefighters were battling last week in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border. Lightning from thunderstorms fueled the fires.

The Head Fire grew to more than 2,700 acres by Wednesday, prompting residents to flee their homes, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

AM Head Fire Update Firefighters were engaged in point protection during the night on the Head Fire, working to protect... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

"This is an ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be conducted in the near future to determine the cause of death," the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday.