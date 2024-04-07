Authorities, on Sunday, released the name of the driver who was killed in a mid-February crash in southeast Santa Rosa that caused the car to burst into flames.

Just before 11:50 p.m. Feb. 16, Kurtis Rissmiller, 44, of Glen Ellen, was driving a BMW 535i east near 5250 Bennett Valley Road when the sedan went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Firefighters responded after witnesses reported that an empty vehicle had caught fire.

Responding fire and law enforcement officials found Rissmiller’s body in the driver’s seat after the flames were extinguished.

He was identified late last week by the Sonoma County Coroner.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision.

