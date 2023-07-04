Man found dead Monday in Healdsburg parking lot had been in altercations earlier in the day, police say

A man who was found dead by police in a Healdsburg parking lot Monday morning is believed to have assaulted several people in the area and threatened someone with a hammer, officials said.

The Healdsburg Police Department were dispatched about 10:20 a.m. to a report of a potentially unconscious person in the 20 block of Matheson Street, according to a release from the agency.

Officers located an unresponsive man in the parking lot of 14 Matheson Street. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The man’s identity is expected to be released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office after his family has been notified.

Police issued a Nixle alert about 11:10 a.m. Monday and asked residents to avoid the area. They issued a second statement about 4:10 p.m. saying locals could reenter the area.

Before the man was found, police had received calls saying a person with a similar physical description had assaulted employees of a downtown business and threatened another individual with a hammer.

Investigators later discovered the man had been in a fight with multiple people before he was found unresponsive. The individuals involved are cooperating with police, the release said.

Police were not immediately available to describe the altercation.

The Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit will perform an autopsy later this week to determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone who has information about the situation is encouraged to call Healdsburg Police dispatch at 707-431-3377 and reference case number 23-874 or send a tip to crimetips@healdsburg.gov.

