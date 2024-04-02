Man found in Rohnert Park parking lot died by suicide

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Where to find help in Sonoma County

New Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

How it works: Routes callers to trained mental health professionals at regional crisis centers, who then refer those in need to local crisis support services.

Other resources for those experiencing mental health crises:

Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit: 707-576-8181

Sonoma County Behavioral Health Services: 707-565-6900

24-hour toll-free hotline is administered by the North Bay Suicide Prevention Program of Buckelew Programs: 855-587-6373

National Alliance on Mental Illness: Sonoma County: 866-960-6264

LifeWorks of Sonoma County: 707-568-2300

Authorities determined that a man found dead at a Rohnert Park shopping center earlier this year died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers found the man wounded and unresponsive just after 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, after a passerby reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a man lying on the ground.

A gun was found in “very close proximity” to the man in the parking lot of Mountain Shadows Plaza on Golf Course Drive, Sgt. Justin Wax said Tuesday.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Sonoma County Coroner later identified the man as James Murphy, 66, of Garberville.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.

