Man found shot to death Friday in Santa Rosa identified

A man found shot to death behind a business on Santa Rosa’s College Avenue early Friday morning was identified Tuesday as a Santa Rosa man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamani Campbell, 29, whom police described as homeless, was found by a security guard around 12:20 a.m. near Memorial Hospice on College Avenue near Mendocino Avenue.

Nearby witnesses provided security video that showed a car leaving the back parking lot of the hospice and turning on Carrillo Street at 12:07 a.m., followed by what sounded like two gunshots.

Santa Rosa police didn’t return a message seeking additional information Tuesday.

The death is the second shooting of a homeless man in Santa Rosa in the past two weeks.

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured on Sept. 11, found shot in the head in an alleyway near Laurel and Orange streets downtown.

No arrests have been reported in either case.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.