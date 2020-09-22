Subscribe

Man found shot to death Friday in Santa Rosa identified

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 22, 2020, 1:32PM
Updated 32 minutes ago

A man found shot to death behind a business on Santa Rosa’s College Avenue early Friday morning was identified Tuesday as a Santa Rosa man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamani Campbell, 29, whom police described as homeless, was found by a security guard around 12:20 a.m. near Memorial Hospice on College Avenue near Mendocino Avenue.

Nearby witnesses provided security video that showed a car leaving the back parking lot of the hospice and turning on Carrillo Street at 12:07 a.m., followed by what sounded like two gunshots.

Santa Rosa police didn’t return a message seeking additional information Tuesday.

The death is the second shooting of a homeless man in Santa Rosa in the past two weeks.

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured on Sept. 11, found shot in the head in an alleyway near Laurel and Orange streets downtown.

No arrests have been reported in either case.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine