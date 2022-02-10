Man gets 6-year sentence for burglary, assault of girlfriend in Forestville

An East Bay man has been sentenced to six years in state prison for crimes he committed against his girlfriend in Sonoma County last year, including burglarizing her Forestville home, assaulting her and then bringing her to a bank in an attempt to rob her.

Nicholas Jackson, 26, of Oakland was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty and no contest to charges of felony false imprisonment of his girlfriend, contempt of court, attempted second degree robbery, second degree commercial burglary and grand theft of personal property.

Jackson was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Exchange Bank on Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, where he had taken his girlfriend and ordered her to withdraw all of her money, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman handed a note to a bank teller that said she had been kidnapped, was being held hostage at knife point and needed help, which triggered a police response, the DA’s Office said in a news release.

The woman, who prosecutors described as having an “on-again-off-again relationship” with Jackson, told police that Jackson had begun holding her captive 10 days prior to the incident at the bank, according to the DA’s office.

She said Jackson showed up unexpectedly at her house on Jan. 22, 2021, and tried to break down a door. He then broke a window and climbed inside the house, prosecutors said.

The woman told police that Jackson over the following days took her phone, strangled her, punched her in the eye, threatened her with a knife and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

Jackson had previously been convicted in a domestic violence case involving a separate victim in Contra Costa County and served four years in prison, the DA’s Office said. He was on probation when he was arrested at the Santa Rosa bank.

Following the arrest, Jackson tried to hang himself in an interrogation room. An officer cut him down and gave him medical aid, prosecutors said.

“This was a defendant with a lengthy criminal history, and a history of assaultive behavior towards his domestic partners,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “We believe the prison sentence is appropriate.”

Jackson’s defense attorney did not respond to messages seeking comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.