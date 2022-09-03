Man grabs girl, 14, in attempted kidnapping near Bay Area school, police say

A 14-year-old girl broke away from the grip of a man who grabbed her as she walked to her middle school in Lafayette, a suburb of San Francisco, on Friday, officials said.

The Lafayette Police Department alerted the public of the attempted kidnapping in a news report posted on Facebook. It said the girl was walking on Monroe Avenue near Stanley Middle School at 8 a.m. after her parents dropped her off when a man approached her.

"The man asked the girl if she was alone, then grabbed her by the shoulder," police said. "The girl attempted to break free from his grasp, but he kept a firm grip."

The girl eventually freed herself and ran off to alert school officials, police said.

Police said the suspect is a white, heavyset male, about 40 years old, with stubble facial hair. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall. At the time of the alleged attempted kidnapping, he was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt over a white shirt and dark pants. He was driving a four-door sedan with stock wheels; police didn't say whether he was driving when he allegedly grabbed the girl.

If you have information about this incident, you can call police at (925) 283-3680 or through police dispatch at (925) 646-2441, or email tips to tips@so.cccounty.us.