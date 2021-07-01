Man held in death of woman found in remote California area

FOREST RANCH — A man who dated a woman whose remains were found in a remote Northern California area four years after she vanished was arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities announced Wednesday.

Dustin Kimball, 47, of Magalia, was arrested Tuesday after detectives stopped his car in Chico, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimball was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Kimball is suspected of killing Jennifer Moore, 41, who vanished in June 2017. Her remains were found in January in a remote area of Forest Ranch, an unincorporated area north of Sacramento.

Investigators said they found evidence leading them to Kimball, who had been dating Moore.