Subscribe

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at Stockton high school

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 19, 2022, 10:33AM
Updated 2 hours ago

STOCKTON — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.

Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.

“Detectives believe this appears to be a random act and they are trying to determine why this student was targeted,” the statement said.

The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference. The girl's name wasn’t immediately released.

The assailant attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, he said.

Online inmate information from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office showed that Gray was being held without bail and was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. It was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Stockton is a Central Valley city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette