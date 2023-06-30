A man was hospitalized for minor burns and two were displaced after a house caught fire Thursday night in east Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department received several 911 calls about flames coming from a house on Sullivan Court near Bridle Trail, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large column of black smoke coming from a one-story single-family home and called for backup. Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire assisted along with six engines, one truck and an air support unit, the release said.

A car and the house’s rear carport were completely enveloped by flames, according to officials. The blaze had also crawled up the back of the home and spread to the attic.

Two residents and a two cats fled the home by the time firefighters arrived; however, the man suffered minor burn injuries and needed to be taken to the hospital, said Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner. Firefighters also rescued a cat from inside the house.

Fire crews cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the house and were able to bring the fire under control in about 40 minutes. Crews remained at the scene for several more hours to “mop up hot spots” and investigate the cause.

The fire started from hot ashes — from possibly a burn pit or fire — that had been disposed of in a combustible trash container in the rear carport, Gloeckner said.

The car port and the vehicle parked underneath it were completely lost and the attic and several rooms were majorly damaged. The remainder of the home suffered moderate smoke and water damage.

Overall, the fire caused an estimated $600,000 of damage, the release said.

